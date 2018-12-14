Gerrard to hold Liverpool talks over 'unsettled' Ejaria

Steven Gerrard is to chat with Ovie Ejaria and his parent club over his loan at Ibrox.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is to hold talks with Liverpool on Friday over Ovie Ejaria's future at Ibrox.

Ejaria didn't travel to Austria for the Light Blues' Europa League decider, with Gerrard stating the Anfield loanee is currently "unsettled" before the 1-0 loss to Rapid.

The 21-year-old impressed at the offset of his loan spell but his stint in Scotland could now be cut short.

On talks with Ejaria, Gerrard said: "I haven't had the chance just yet.

"I will be speaking to Ovie and Liverpool today (Friday).

"We will discuss Ovie Ejaria and decide what's best next for the player."

Asked when he became aware of the player's unhappiness, he said: "It's quite recent, I've been made aware of it very recently and so have Liverpool.

"I'm yet to have a decent conversation with Ovie on it, I only had a quick chat with him a few days ago.

"He didn't seem in the right frame of mind to travel to Austria so I made that decision for the benefit of the group.

"I'll see where he is when I chat with him.

"He's a quiet kid, he doesn't give you much so we'll try to get inside his head then go from there."

While Ejaria may depart, Gerrard is expected to add to his current Rangers squad in January.

The Light Blues have suffered a disappointing week both domestically and in Europe but the former Liverpool captain said he's not planning another significant recruitment drive.

On January, he said: "Recruitment here always continues whether the window is open or not.

"If there is an opportunity to bring in a player or a couple of players that will improve us, we'll always try to make that happen.

"We won't be making wholesale changes, we don't need to.

"It's quite clear, moving forward in the big picture, if we have plans to compete at European level and push to challenge Celtic, it's important we try to identify quality players that can move us on to the next level.

"Every window is important, every single player we try to add is vital.

"The market we are in, it's important we try and get the right people here."