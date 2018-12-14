  • STV
Lennon: I'm on the phone if Griffiths needs to talk

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Hibs head coach said he'd happily pick up the phone if the striker needs advice.

Signing: Lennon brought Griffiths to Celtic four years ago. SNS

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said there is "no question" Leigh Griffiths will rediscover his best form and offered to speak to the Celtic striker if he needs any advice.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday the Scotland international is to take time out of football to deal with "ongoing issues".

Griffiths has since vowed to come back "better and stronger" and Lennon, who brought the attacker to Celtic in 2014, expects that to be the case.

Asked if he sees Griffiths returning to top form, he said: "Yes, there is no question he'll get better.

"This is just a difficult period for him, it has obviously been an accumulation of things and it has built up.

"In a few weeks time he'll be on the mend if he does the right things, there's no question of that.

"From everyone here at Hibs, we wish him and anyone else going through it a speedy recovery.

"It's such a common illness now that affects people in different ways."

Lennon has previously spoken of his own mental health struggles and the Northern Irishman said he'd be more than happy to speak to his former Hoops talisman if he needs any advice.

He added: "No problem, I've done that with many players and people from different walks of life too.

"I've no problem with that, I think it's important.

"People maybe weren't keen to talk about it before, now we are more aware of it.

"It can be remedied quicker by talking, rather than suffering in silence.

"Sometimes it just builds in an individual and they tip over the edge.

"At the end of the day, he's a human being and he just needs support.

"We all have issues, unfortunately for Leigh, his are played out in-front of the public eye.

"I don't know what his problems are but he'll come through it."

Support: Celtic fans unveiled a banner backing Leigh Griffiths during their match with Salzburg. SNS

Lennon has previously helped launch and promote mental health projects to encourage individuals to open up on their issues.

The Easter Road boss said there is much more help now on offer should it be required.

He continued: "It's such a common illness now that affects so many people in different ways.

"It's very difficult for the authorities to know what individual players are going through.

"There are structures in place now at most clubs and the PFA have launched a mental health awareness initiative because we lost a young player not so long ago.

"It's far more prevalent now in football and across sport.

"Every individual has their own make-up, it can accumulate, you lose control of your emotions, the mind plays tricks on you.

"In terms of the authorities, there are many more platforms, it's just fronting up and getting the help as quickly as you can.

