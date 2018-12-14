Rangers fined £14k by UEFA for trouble in Villarreal draw

The Ibrox club and manager Steven Gerrard have also been warned for a late kick-off.

Invasion: A Rangers supporter attempted to get onto the pitch during Rangers' Villarreal draw. SNS

Rangers have been fined over £14,000 by UEFA for supporter misbehaviour during the match against Villarreal.

The Ibrox club have been punished after a supporter ran on to the pitch following Daniel Candeias' sending off during the 0-0 draw. Rangers also faced a second charge for the "throwing of objects" by fans.

At a UEFA hearing, the club was fined €16,000 for the incidents.

Rangers were also charged over an incident in a separate match. In the earlier group game against Spartak Moscow in Russia, kick-off was delayed by two minutes, leading to both clubs being cited for not meeting the scheduled start time.

The delay appeared to be caused by Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos being late to join his teammates in the tunnel.

No formal punishment was brought against the club and UEFA said it had "decided to warn Rangers FC and its coach, Steven Gerrard, for the late kick-off", as well as warning Spartak and their coach Oleg Kononov.

The Russian club were also fined €27,000 for throwing of objects from the crowd, flares being set off by supporters and a stairway in the stadium being blocked.