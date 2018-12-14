Levein: Hearts made Livi look like Paris St Germain

The manager said he was "embarrassed" by his side's 5-0 defeat to Livingston.

Levein said Hearts' performance was unacceptable. SNS Group

Craig Levein has branded Hearts' performance in their 5-0 defeat to Livingston as "horrible" and "embarrassing" and promised supporters it won't be repeated.

The match at the Tony Macaroni Arena exploded into life when Livingston took the lead through a Craig Halkett penalty but two minutes later Arnaud Djoum was set off and the hosts took full advantage, scoring four times in a ten minute spell with Ryan Hardie scoring a double and Dolly Mega and Shaun Byrne also on the scoresheet.

Levein found his side's collapse to be inexplicable and said some of his players had shirked responsibility when the team fell behind.

"Horrible. Embarrassing," he said. "I just didn't see it coming.

"OK, we had some things go against us in a short time frame, starting with Clevid (Dikamona) having to go off. We've got injuries at centre half without that happening.

"The second half, we started reasonably well. I felt we were better than the first half. Then we've had a mad spell around the first goal when Bobby (Zlamal) has spent far too long making his mind up whether to come for the ball, and paid the penalty.

"We lose Arnaud, I thought it was harsh, but it wasn't what led to us losing five goals. That was down to us capitulating. We made them look like Paris St Germain at times.

"Some people went in their shell and started looking after themselves. It's embarrassing, it really is. I have to give credit to Livingston but my main concern is making sure that, for our supporters in particular, that doesn't happen again. Because that just wasn't acceptable."

For Livingston, the win was their biggest ever in the top flight and another impressive performance at home. Manager Gary Holt said that his side showed all the right qualities to punish Hearts.

"They keep producing the intensity, it makes a great threat," he said. "Young Scotty Pittman can run all day.

"They kept going, kept creating chances. When Hearts went down to 10, we didn't panic, played with composure, created chances."

Holt singled out Dolly Menga for praise after the striker carried the ball past three players before firing in a low shot to score. He said the player could be frustrating but was capable of decisive moments.

"It's probably entertaining to look at, but I was shouting to shoot about eight times before he's actually shot," Holt said.

"That's Dolly, his composure, he can make a fool of you but make a fool of himself at times.

"He's a jack in the box, you have got to nurture him, be patient, be aware that he will give the ball away, he will over-complicate things.

"But when he does that bit of skill in the box, who is to say 'stop it'?"