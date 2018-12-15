McGregor wants Celtic to put 'foot to the floor' 

The midfielder says maximum effort is required in busy festive schedule.

Progress: Celtic are in the Europa League last 32. SNS Group

Callum McGregor has said that with European progress assured, Celtic's attention is on a strong end to December.

The champions' schedule handed them nine games across three competitions this month and with the League Cup trophy landed and the Europa League group stage over, fiver Premiership matches lie between now and the winter break.

McGregor acknowledged the toll of playing every few days over a month but said that with a rest in sight, Celtic would look to end 2018 with a run of results that would strengthen their position at the top of the league, starting with a trip to face Hibernian.

"The fixtures have been pretty gruelling and the boys have been playing games every couple of days at high intensity," he said.

"Another positive is we went through on Thursday night. We have to pick ourselves again and Easter Road is a tough place to go.

"We have had tough games against them as well there so we need to be fully ready for that.

"We need to recover and be flying for Sunday.

"November and December are a big couple of months in the fixtures and if you get through them and come out the other side well you are in a pretty good place.

"We have the cup in the bag, we have five games left so we have to put the foot to the floor and get as many points as we can."

The focus won't all be on domestic football though, with the draw for the Europa League knockout stage to take place on Monday. As an unseeded side, Celtic could draw Chelsea, Arsenal or amongst other high-profile sides.

"It is going to be tough," he said. "We dropped out of the Champions League last year and got Zenit, who are still a big team.

"So we know the teams we come up against are proper teams.

"We have to be focused and certainly play better than we did on Thursday night.

"But we have to fancy our chances whoever the draw gives us."