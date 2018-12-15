Killie go top, Motherwell down Saints, Aberdeen win

There were 10 goals scored across three dramatic Premiership games.

Kilmarnock moved above Celtic to top the table. SNS Group

Kilmarnock 3-1 Dundee

Kilmarnock moved back to the top of the Premiership table with a comfortable home win over Dundee.

After having the best of the first half but failing to find the net, Kilmarnock didn't need long to make an impact after the restart. After a corner led to disarray in the Dundee defence, goalkeeper Jack Hamilton spilled the ball and Kirk Broadfoot was handily placed to take advantage and score.

On 66 minutes, the hosts doubled their lead and again they had Dundee's back line to thank. Eamonn Brophy delivered a dangerous cross and Genseric Kusunga got his head to the ball only to divert it into his own goal.

With just over ten minutes to go, Steve Clarke's side wrapped things up. Andy Boyle misplaced a pass that Chris Burke picked up and he set up Greg Stewart for a straightforward finish.

Kenny Miller continued his hot streak with a late consolation for the visitors but Kilmarnock finished with three points and a return to the summit of the table.

St Johnstone 1-2 Motherwell

Some fans had barely taken their seat when Motherwell set themselves up for victory with an early goal at McDiarmid Park.

In the second minute the Steelmen forced a corner. Christian Mbulu flicked the ball to the back post and Tom Aldred slide in to give his side the lead.

The visitors doubled their lead after 17 minutes when a Liam Grimshaw cross caused danger. David Turnbull's shot was miss-hit but it fell to Danny Johnson who tucked it away from close range.

Mark Gillespie then saved Matty Kennedy's penalty to preserve his side's lead.

St Johnstone fought to keep their unbeaten run going and gave themselves a foothold when Jason Kerr thumped in a header from a corner with minutes to go but Motherwell held on for victory.

St Mirren 1-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen moved up to fourth with their sixth win from their last eight games but were made to work for their victory by St Mirren.

After half an hour, Andrew Considine was fouled in the box and the Dons were given a penalty. Stevie May put his side ahead from the spot.

The lead was short-lived though, with St Mirren level five minutes later. Adam Hammill's free-kick found Cameron MacPherson and he scored from close range.

On 61 minutes, Sam Cosgrove scored what proved to be the winner. Considine headed against the bar but Cosgrove was perfectly placed to score the rebound and make it two goals in two games.