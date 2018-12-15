  • STV
  • MySTV

Killie go top, Motherwell down Saints, Aberdeen win

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

There were 10 goals scored across three dramatic Premiership games.

Kilmarnock moved above Celtic to top the table.
Kilmarnock moved above Celtic to top the table. SNS Group

Kilmarnock 3-1 Dundee

Kilmarnock moved back to the top of the Premiership table with a comfortable home win over Dundee.

After having the best of the first half but failing to find the net, Kilmarnock didn't need long to make an impact after the restart. After a corner led to disarray in the Dundee defence, goalkeeper Jack Hamilton spilled the ball and Kirk Broadfoot was handily placed to take advantage and score.

On 66 minutes, the hosts doubled their lead and again they had Dundee's back line to thank. Eamonn Brophy delivered a dangerous cross and Genseric Kusunga got his head to the ball only to divert it into his own goal.

With just over ten minutes to go, Steve Clarke's side wrapped things up. Andy Boyle misplaced a pass that Chris Burke picked up and he set up Greg Stewart for a straightforward finish.

Kenny Miller continued his hot streak with a late consolation for the visitors but Kilmarnock finished with three points and a return to the summit of the table.

St Johnstone 1-2 Motherwell

Some fans had barely taken their seat when Motherwell set themselves up for victory with an early goal at McDiarmid Park.

In the second minute the Steelmen forced a corner. Christian Mbulu flicked the ball to the back post and Tom Aldred slide in to give his side the lead.

The visitors doubled their lead after 17 minutes when a Liam Grimshaw cross caused danger. David Turnbull's shot was miss-hit but it fell to Danny Johnson who tucked it away from close range.

Mark Gillespie then saved Matty Kennedy's penalty to preserve his side's lead.

St Johnstone fought to keep their unbeaten run going and gave themselves a foothold when Jason Kerr thumped in a header from a corner with minutes to go but Motherwell held on for victory.

St Mirren 1-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen moved up to fourth with their sixth win from their last eight games but were made to work for their victory by St Mirren.

After half an hour, Andrew Considine was fouled in the box and the Dons were given a penalty. Stevie May put his side ahead from the spot.

The lead was short-lived though, with St Mirren level five minutes later. Adam Hammill's free-kick found Cameron MacPherson and he scored from close range.

On 61 minutes, Sam Cosgrove scored what proved to be the winner. Considine headed against the bar but Cosgrove was perfectly placed to score the rebound and make it two goals in two games.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.