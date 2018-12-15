Ejaria returns to Liverpool after Rangers loan terminated

Rangers say the player has failed to settle in Scotland and will return home.

Unhappy: Ejaria has left Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers have announced the termination of Ovie Ejaria's loan deal with the player leaving the club immediately .

The midfielder had joined Steven Gerrard's side from Liverpool in the summer.

A statement on the club website read: "Rangers and Liverpool have agreed to terminate Ovie Ejaria's Ibrox loan period. Ovie will be returning to Liverpool immediately.

"The midfield player has not settled in Scotland and wishes to continue his career back with his parent club.

"Ovie arrived at Ibrox in June and played twenty-eight matches including eleven times in the Europa League, scoring twice for the Gers.

"Rangers thanks him for his commitment and efforts. Everyone at the club wishes him well for his future.

"Rangers also thanks Liverpool for their assistance."

Ejaria did not travel with the Rangers squad for their Europa LEague match against Rapid Vienna, with Gerrard revealing that the player was unhappy. He said that he planned talks with the player to understand why he was unsettled.

"Ovie's a quiet kid," he said. "He doesn't give you much, so we are going to try to get inside Ovie."

"We hope to see how he's feeling and why he's unsettled and go from there."



