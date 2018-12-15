  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson delighted with penalty hero Mark Gillespie

STV

The Motherwell keeper saved a penalty at a crucial moment in his side's 2-1 win.

Stop: Gillespie saved St Johnstone's penalty.
Stop: Gillespie saved St Johnstone's penalty. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson singled out goalkeeper Mark Gillespie for praise after he stopped his second penalty in three games to help his side defeat St Johnstone 2-1.

Gillespie denied Matty Kennedy from the spot in the first half with his side 2-0 up and with St Johnstone grabbing a goal through Jason Kerr in the 83rd minute, the keeper's heroics were crucial to the result.

Robinson explained it had been hard leaving Gillespie on the bench behind first choice Trevor Carson but with the regular first choice out for the season after suffering deep vein thrombosis, an opportunity had been grasped with both hands.

"I always say Mark Gillespie is a number-one goalkeeper," Robinson said. "We thought Trevor would leave, we really did think we would lose him, and we can't afford to run with two number-one goalkeepers.

"It was hard to keep him happy. Unfortunate circumstances have given Mark his chance and he's been terrific for us."

Motherwell ended St Johnstone's unbeaten run in terrible conditions at McDiarmid Park and Robinson said they had been prepared for a tough game in the rain and sleet.

"We knew it would be tough and scrappy and we picked a team accordingly," he said.

"I don't think the weather conditions helped but we have to have a great amount of credit,

"We started the game on fire and scored two early goals and I thought we managed the game really well.

"A tremendous amount of character was shown by the players. They dug in, battled in really, really difficult conditions, and the fans that came to support the boys will travel back down really happy because the boys really played for the shirt."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright disappointed with his side's poor start to the game and said he was looking forward to reviewing the penalty.

"I would like to see it again, they don't often get re-taken, I don't know if he has moved, but it's a good save," Wright said.

"It's right in the corner but that's three we have missed this year. Two didn't matter but one did because it would have given us more impetus earlier on in the game.

"It would have given us an hour to get back in the game and your whole mood changes."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.