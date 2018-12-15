Robinson delighted with penalty hero Mark Gillespie

The Motherwell keeper saved a penalty at a crucial moment in his side's 2-1 win.

Stop: Gillespie saved St Johnstone's penalty. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson singled out goalkeeper Mark Gillespie for praise after he stopped his second penalty in three games to help his side defeat St Johnstone 2-1.

Gillespie denied Matty Kennedy from the spot in the first half with his side 2-0 up and with St Johnstone grabbing a goal through Jason Kerr in the 83rd minute, the keeper's heroics were crucial to the result.

Robinson explained it had been hard leaving Gillespie on the bench behind first choice Trevor Carson but with the regular first choice out for the season after suffering deep vein thrombosis, an opportunity had been grasped with both hands.

"I always say Mark Gillespie is a number-one goalkeeper," Robinson said. "We thought Trevor would leave, we really did think we would lose him, and we can't afford to run with two number-one goalkeepers.

"It was hard to keep him happy. Unfortunate circumstances have given Mark his chance and he's been terrific for us."

Motherwell ended St Johnstone's unbeaten run in terrible conditions at McDiarmid Park and Robinson said they had been prepared for a tough game in the rain and sleet.

"We knew it would be tough and scrappy and we picked a team accordingly," he said.

"I don't think the weather conditions helped but we have to have a great amount of credit,

"We started the game on fire and scored two early goals and I thought we managed the game really well.

"A tremendous amount of character was shown by the players. They dug in, battled in really, really difficult conditions, and the fans that came to support the boys will travel back down really happy because the boys really played for the shirt."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright disappointed with his side's poor start to the game and said he was looking forward to reviewing the penalty.

"I would like to see it again, they don't often get re-taken, I don't know if he has moved, but it's a good save," Wright said.

"It's right in the corner but that's three we have missed this year. Two didn't matter but one did because it would have given us more impetus earlier on in the game.

"It would have given us an hour to get back in the game and your whole mood changes."