McInnes praises Aberdeen attitude in Paisley victory

The Dons boss said Sam Cosgrove made another big contribution to his team.

Rise: Aberdeen climbed the table with their win. SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praised his side's appetite as they saw off St Mirren 2-1 to move up to fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Stevie May and Sam Cosgrove netted for the Dons who have now won three of their last four, while Cammy MacPherson registered his first goal for the bottom of the table Buddies.

And it was the fact the Dons ground out the three points on a wild Paisley day that pleased McInnes the most.

"It was a really scruffy game", he explained.

"I thought there was good intensity and appetite from the players, but we needed some more thought and calmness a lot of the time.

"I didn't think there was a lot in the match and a set piece has decided the game. We had one or two good opportunities to add to our lead but thankfully two was enough for us today.

"We beat St Mirren earlier on in the season at Pittodrie and some of our play that day was sparkling. But it's the same three points today. Credit to St Mirren because they kept going but I'm really pleased with the effort and the result."

McInnes also praised forward Cosgrove who netted the winner in the second half following a stunning Dean Lyness save.

McInnes said: "His game is in a good place at the minute. He was outstanding against Livingston in midweek and he's been really effective for us again.

"Goals also give strikers added confidence so we hope he can continue to be relevant in the opposition box."

St. Mirren boss Oran Kearney praised his side's character despite the defeat that leaves them bottom of the table, below Dundee on goal difference.

"I think we did enough to get something out of the game," the Northern Irishman said.

"We showed a bit of character after going behind which was pleasing because it's something we had spoken about recently.

"We got ourselves back into the game and started the second half quite well.

"I felt we were getting to a stage of the game where they were starting to get anxious and we could possibly grab something on the counter.

"The timing and the manner of the second goal was disappointing. The key thing with set-pieces is that if you don't win the first ball you win the second one. It was just disappointing that the ball came out to their player."