  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke expresses delight with 'consistent' Kilmarnock

STV

The Killie boss played down the significance of being top of the Premiership.

Clarke saw his side cruise to victory.
Clarke saw his side cruise to victory. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke played down the importance of his side returning to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership after beating Dundee, instead choosing to praise his players for their consistency over the season.

Goals from Kirk Broadfoot and Greg Stewart, either side of an own goal from Genseric Kusunga, had the Rugby Park side three in front, before Kenny Miller netted a consolation goal for Dundee in injury time.

Kilmarnock now top the table by one point ahead of Celtic's visit to Hibernian on Sunday but Clarke felt their points tally for the season was more important than their league position.

He said: "Being top of the league isn't important. That we have 34 points from 18 games is important.

"Our points per game is good. The league table is a not a true reflection. Celtic have three games in hand and I am looking forward to next week already.

"We were good today. If I could be critical as a coach, we were too open in the first half.

"I thought right from the start of the second half we were the better team, right on top. Once the game opened up properly for us we played some terrific stuff."

Clarke singled out Jordan Jones after the winger gave the Dundee defence a torrid time.

He said: "I thought Jordan was terrific today. He had a little spell when he sat out for a couple of games and he wasn't happy with me or with himself.

"Since he got back in the team his performances have been absolutely electric. And it was the same again today. He's a great talent and carries the ball very well for us. He creates chances for us so I'm delighted with Jordan, and for Jordan."

His opposite number Jim McIntyre bemoaned Dundee's failure to take one of several chances they had created in the first half when the match was still scoreless.

He said: "I'm frustrated. In the first half we cut through Kilmarnock and should have been going in at half-time with a lead.

"But we weren't ruthless enough and that came back to bite us.

"Up until the first goal there was nothing in the game but as soon as the goal went in for some reason we looked like a team that I have not seen for a number of weeks.

"We were playing as individuals and making really poor decisions."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.