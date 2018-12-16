Rodgers to add to Celtic striker options in January

The Celtic boss admitted he needed reinforcements after seeing is side lose 2-0 to Hibs.

Rodgers said he needs strikers to help Edouard. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said that he will be in the market for strikers in the January transfer window, hoping to ease the burden on Odsonne Edouard.

The club's record signing started in the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday but he was substituted as Celtic looked to claw back ground after goals from Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi.

With Leigh Griffiths unavailable, and Moussa Dembele having been sold to Lyon at the end of the summer window, Edouard is the only recognised centre-forward available to Rodgers. He conceded that he wanted to make life easier for the 21-year old but would have to wait until he could recruit reinforcements.

"We need to look in the January window," he said.

"When we had Leigh and Odsonne we were definitely in the market for another one, because of the number of games we play.

"I think it is unfair on Odsonne, he had to play in so many games.

"As a 20-year-old I would have loved to have taken him out but, because of necessity, he has had to play.

"It is unfortunate for him he hasn't had the support around him to absorb that but it is certainly something we need to look at in January."

Reflecting on the defeat at Easter Road, Rodgers denied that his side were suffering fatigue from playing In the Europa League against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday. Instead, he said it was a lack of concentration that had cost his side.

Rodgers said: "It was nothing to do with energy from Thursday, it was a tactical discipline in those two moments. We were not concentrated.

"We left gaps in the first minute, passed at the wrong time and then didn't track runners back.

"That was disappointing that you don't get off to a good start against a team not overly confident.

"The second one comes from our free-kick, again, tactical discipline.

"We don't secure the ball at the top end of the pitch and Scott Brown is left in a two versus one.

"So two poor goals from our perspective and we didn't create enough going forward."