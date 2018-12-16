Lennon 'delighted and annoyed' after Hibs defeat Celtic

The head coach believes the victory can "kick-start" Hibernian's season.

Hibs defeated the champions at Easter Road. SNS Group

Neil Lennon said his Hibs players gave "a remarkable performance" in their 2-0 win over Celtic but admitted their inconsistency frustrated him.

Goals from Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi sank the champions at Easter Road and secured a second successive victory after the win over Hamilton last week.

However, that followed a run of seven games without a win and Lennon said that he had wanted to see the same football weeks ago.

"It was a remarkable performance considering the omissions from the squad," the head coach said.



"I am delighted with them but also annoyed with them because two weeks ago against Kilmarnock (a 3-0 defeat) we were pathetic and then we go and put back-to-back wins playing really well.

"That should kick-start our season again.

"We know if we can overcome Rangers on Wednesday we will be back in the top six and all of a sudden things start looking really healthy again.

"But we looked healthy today.

"There was a great belief about us and on the counter-attack I thought we were fantastic and our tactical discipline was very good and we have beaten a very good team today."