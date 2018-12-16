  • STV
Gerrard criticises Rangers' 'zero killer instinct' in win

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Ibrox side only converted one of a host of chances against Hamilton.

Rangers moved up to the top of the league.
Rangers moved up to the top of the league.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard saw his side move to the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Hamilton, then told his players they has "zero killer instinct".

Daniel Candeias put the hosts ahead in the third minute of the game but Rangers passed up numerous opportunities to find the net, frustrating the manager.

"I'm happy with the win and the clean sheet but we've got a lot to learn in terms of the performance," he said.

"We put 22 corners in today and over 30 crosses. We created enough opportunities and got into some really exciting areas of the pitch.

"But we had zero killer instinct today. That's a concern."

The victory saw Rangers return to the top of the Premiership but, having seen his side drop points against Aberdeen and Dundee the last time they hit the top, Gerrard shrugged off their climb to the summit and said it meant nothing yet.

"I'm not really interested - with all due respect - in being top of the league right now," he said. "We were top before, then went and lost and drew our next two games.

"So what's more important to me now is what we can learn from the performance. It's blatantly obvious we have to learn to kill teams off in the final third.

"It was frustrating because we have to put teams like Hamilton away. A lot of our game was good today. Out of possession we were really good. Going forward, we were wave after wave.

"But when we got to the final part of the pitch, we lacked that bit of magic - that final pass, that incredible cross. We lacked that player who is going to step up and kill the game off.

"We should have had the game won in the first 15 minutes. I should have had the luxury of being able to take players off the pitch and give them a rest before Hibs on Wednesday, which is going to be a tough game."

Hamilton boss Martin Canning saw his side outplayed for the majority of the game, only to have opportunities in the final minutes but he said that it would have been harsh on Rangers had they capitalised.

"It was a horrendous start from us. We were nervy at the start, maybe understandably given the form we are in. But there was no reason to be.

"Second half we were a lot better and it was a more competitive game. You could see Rangers become a little bit nervy in the last 15 minutes.

"It woudn't have been a just point in terms of Rangers dominating the game but it would have been a good point if we had got it."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.