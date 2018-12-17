Celtic handed Valencia test in Europa League last 32

The Scottish champions have been drawn against Spanish opposition in the knockout rounds.

Key: Celtic's 2-1 win over Leipzig was pivotal to their eventual progress. SNS

Celtic have been drawn against Valencia in the last 32 of the Europa League.

After a slow start the Scottish champions improved to eventually clinch second in their group and progressed to the knockout rounds alongside unbeaten Salzburg.

Brendan Rodgers' side were unseeded for Monday's draw at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon as a result of finishing runners-up.

And they now been handed a challenging double-header against the La Liga outfit.

The Hoops are looking to improve upon their performance in the competition last season after suffering elimination at this stage last time out to Russian big-hitters Zenit.

Valencia dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Juventus and Manchester United.

Marcelino's side are struggling domestically having won just three times this campaign but they did enjoy victory over Jose Mourinho's Red Devils in the final group match to seal third in their group.

Celtic will host the first leg on February 14, with a trip to Spain coming a week later on February 21.

The final of the competition is in Baku in May.

Hoops eye revenge for penalty heartbreak

Dejection: Larsson is consoled by teammates after missing in the penalty shoot-out. SNS

Back in 2001, Celtic and Valencia faced off in a thrilling fourth round battle in the UEFA Cup.

A nerve-wracking double-header eventually ended in heartbreak for the Hoops.

Valencia, boasting stars such as Argentina playmaker Pablo Aimar, arrived in Glasgow for the second leg with a 1-0 advantage.

But Henrik Larsson struck at Celtic Park as Martin O'Neill's side fought back to level the scores on aggregate.

The tie went to penalties, where misses from goal king Larsson, Stan Petrov and Joos Valgaeren in the shoot-out sent the Hoops tumbling out of Europe.