Rodgers: Celtic will be stronger for 'tough' Valencia tie

Brendan Rodgers says "mental fitness" is now key for his side after a gruelling run.

Brendan Rodgers expects Celtic to be in a "really strong position" by the time the Europa League last 32 tie against Valencia comes around in February.

The Scottish champions have been handed a challenging double-header against Marcelino's La Liga outfit as they look to progress in Europe.

Valencia have toiled to this point domestically, only winning three of their 16 league matches so far.

But an impressive display in their final Champions League fixture saw Los Che down Manchester United to seal third spot in their group and drop into the Europa League.

Rodgers acknowledged the size of the task facing his side but said his own team will be better come the first meeting at Celtic Park on February 14.

Of the tie, Rodgers said: "It's another game against a team with a great history, one of the great teams in Spain.

"It's a long way off but we're delighted to be in there.

"If you look at the league, it's been a difficult season for them, the last few years have been a difficult period in the history of Valencia.

"But I watched them against Manchester United, I thought they played very well at Old Trafford.

"They are a typical Spanish side, technically very good, with a good idea tactically of the game and they have some very good players.

"It will be a tough test but we have the first leg at home and would like to bring an advantage into the second leg.

"By the time that period comes around we'll have had the mid-season break, which will be so important for us and along with that the return of injured players to the squad and players coming in.

"By the time the game comes around in February we'd like to think we'll be in a really strong position."

The Hoops lost their grip on top spot in the Premiership this weekend after losing 2-0 at Hibs.

Rodgers said the defeat didn't reveal anything new about his squad, which the Northern Irishman admits isn't as strong as in years gone by.

He added: "The result didn't reaffirm anything we didn't already know.

"It's clear we don't have the same strength as what we've had the last couple of years.

"The success we have had obviously culminates in players moving on aswell.

"In the summer we lost players late and that didn't really allow us to strengthen.

"But we are very clear within the club what it is we want to do.

"We just need to get through this month, it has been a tough run of games.

"But the players have the hunger still to succeed which is very important.

"My players won't be at their very best every game but they always give their best."

Celtic host Motherwell on Wednesday as they look to get back on track right away.

The Hoops face a run of four games in quick succession before the winter break kicks in and Rodgers said it's imperative his side are "mentally fit" over the festive period.

Rodgers, who said Dedryck Boyata will return before the end of the year and revealed Ryan Christie is already back running, continued: "Now, it is just a case of trying to refresh them mentally.

"The players have given so much in this first part of the season, we have the League Cup, we're into the last 32 in Europe and everything is in our hands in the league.

"But we just need to push through, it's now about mental fitness in these last days to take us through to the winter break and reset again."