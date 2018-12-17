McInnes awaits January contract calls from key Dons duo

The Dons boss has his fingers crossed Shinnie and Mackay-Steven will stay at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes expects answers from Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven next month as to whether or not they will put pen to paper on new Pittodrie deals.

Skipper Shinnie and winger Mackay-Steven are in the final year of their current contracts with the Dons.

Neither player have yet decided their next move, with potential suitors showing interest given their impressive displays in the north-east.

McInnes still retains hope of holding onto the pair but said he needs to know one way or the other in January.

He said: "They are within their rights to assess their options.

"It's something I've been used to here, losing a lot of key players every summer and need to deal with it.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself, you can only do what you can do and if it's not enough to keep a player then so be it.

"It's disappointing but both lads have indicated a willingness to really consider staying and hopefully that will be the outcome.

"It will be a real blow if they don't stay. We as a club give them such a good platform.

"A lot of players have left here thinking it will be better and it hasn't played out that way.

"I respect their decision, I'm hopeful of getting answers from them in January.

"That would be good for my planning, I feel they owe that to me and the club."

While McInnes awaits responses from Shinnie and Mackay-Steven on their plans for next season, the Dons boss said he's keen to add fresh faces for the remainder of the current campaign.

McInnes, who revealed defender Michael Devlin is visiting a specialist in London to try to speed up his recovery from a foot tendon problem, wants to add "one or two" once the transfer window opens.

He added: "I'd like to strengthen in certain areas, how active and busy we will be will be determined by injured players coming back, the form of certain players.

"If this was the last day of the transfer window now I'd be hoping to bring one or two in."