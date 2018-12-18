Robinson: Motherwell can expose chinks in Celtic's armour

Steelmen boss Stephen Robinson believes the champions have weaknesses to exploit.

Stephen Robinson reckons Motherwell can exploit "chinks in Celtic's armour" when the two sides clash on Wednesday.

The Steelmen grabbed a point in the first Premiership meeting between the pair at Fir Park earlier in the season.

That draw was one of six games this season in which the champions have dropped points.

Robinson insisted he still has "total respect" for the Double Treble winners but said teams are now seeing areas of weakness to exploit in Brendan Rodgers' side.

"You have to be careful and show a large amount of respect to Celtic," he said.

"Winning the treble and getting into the last 32 of Europe, that's an incredible achievement.

"We have total respect for Celtic but have a belief that there are chinks in the armour, you can take the game to them at times and expose certain weaknesses."

Motherwell sit ninth in the league after an impressive weekend win over in-form St Johnstone in Perth.

Robinson believes his charges are now back playing the football which led them to two cup finals last campaign.

He continued: "Over the last six weeks I think we've been back to what we are again.

"That says something about the mentality at the football club, they will dig in, take their knocks and bounce back again.

"We have to get to January and maybe freshen things up with one or two new faces.

"We got to a quarter-final in the first half of the season and, who knows, we can try and kick on again in the second half."