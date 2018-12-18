Rangers take American duo Polster and Gutman on trial

The Light Blues are running the rule over Matt Polster and Andrew Gutman this week.

Rangers have taken Chicago Fire midfielder Matt Polster and Indiana University prospect Andrew Gutman on trial.

Polster, who can also play in full-back, made his debut for the US national team at the start of this year.

The 25-year-old's contract expires at the end of this year and the Light Blues have moved to take a look at him this week.

He has been joined in Glasgow by Gutman, who is graduating from college football and moving into the senior game after an impressive stint at Indiana.

Polster, drafted to Chicago in 2015, made three appearances in the MLS this season, with his campaign cut short after undergoing MCL knee surgery in May.

Ahead of Rangers' trip to face Hibs, Ibrox boss Gerrard confirmed he is taking a look at two American players.

"They are a couple of guys from the US who have come over," he said.

"We are having a look at them this week."

Gerrard is been keen to add his squad after sending loanees Ovie Ejaria and Umar Sadiq back to parent clubs Liverpool and Roma.