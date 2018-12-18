Budge: Hearts can't afford to ignore problem fans

The Hearts owner said she will split up sections of Tynecastle as a last resort.

Hearts owner Ann Budge said shutting off sections of Tynecastle to deter troublemakers will only be a last resort but insisted she will never ignore problem fans within the club's support.

Earlier this season Budge banned two supporters indefinitely after allegations of racial abuse.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon was also struck by a coin in October's Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

The incidents prompted Budge to write to supporters warning them over their conduct.

If her concerns fall on deaf ears, Budge said splitting up fans would be a necessary last resort.

She told STV: "It's hugely frustrating.

"It's a challenge but is one we have to start taking on.

"Too often since I got involved with the club I've heard 'it's too difficult, we'll just live with it'.

"That's not right in any situation. We can't just sit back and do nothing about it so it's a big headache.

"We are upgrading our CCTV to better identify but again it's at huge cost.

"A lot of clubs will question whether it's worth that cost. Yes, it is tricky but it has to be handled."

Budge continued: "I've tried to say: 'look, we do have a problem in this section, if you want to be moved, we'll move you.'

"Some have moved, although that is not the answer, I shouldn't have to move people because somebody else misbehaves.

"The people in that section want to be in that section and if that section is causing us trouble we can talk to them, we can write to them.

"At the end of the day, my last resort is to split up this group and not let them sit together.

"Is it the ideal answer? Absolutely not."

Budge to 'pull out all the stops' to sign Naismith

Key: Naismith has become an influential player for Hearts since his move. SNS

Speaking at the club's AGM the Hearts owner responded to concerns from shareholders regarding the conduct of visiting supporters, and said she would re-visit the possibility of cutting away allocations to Celtic and Rangers.

Budge also revealed that £20m has been spent on upgrades to Tynecastle, which she hopes will lead to continued growth in the football department.

As Hearts enter a period of what Budge described as "aggressive growth" she revealed that retaining the services of Scotland striker Steven Naismith beyond the term of his current loan will be on the agenda for the new year.

She said: "He's a huge influence in the changing room and with the young players but equally we all see his passion on the pitch - whether that's for Hearts or for Scotland.

"He has been a fantastic addition to our team and, yeah, we would pull out all the stops to try and encourage Steven to stay with it.

"Will that happen? It is going to be up to Steven."

