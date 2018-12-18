  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes delighted as Aberdeen move one point off top

STV

Doubles from Sam Cosgrove and Andrew Considine help Dons beat Dundee 5-1.

Derek McInnes congratulates Sam Cosgrove.
Derek McInnes congratulates Sam Cosgrove. SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hailed his side's consistency as their emphatic 5-1 victory over Dundee took them to within a point of Premiership leaders Rangers.

Sam Cosgrove and Andrew Considine both struck doubles for the home side, with Connor McLennan also on the scoresheet. 

Dundee's lone consolation came from distance, with on-loan Celtic man Calvin Miller finding the net.

McInnes said "I'm really pleased. From the outset it was very clear the players had an appetite for the game.

"We've scored ten goals in three games, and it shows the importance of carrying a threat at the top end. We've had a good spread of goals around the team."

With the Dons having gone under the radar as they moved up the table, McInnes feels there's more to come from his side, adding "I think it's not eight out of ten in the league, and I think it'll be difficult to sustain runs in the league this season.

"I still feel that we're winning games without key players. We've had to deal with a lot of injuries.

"January will give us some respite and hopefully let us add to the squad.

"We set a target before the Livingston game to win four games, to take us to 36 points after 19 games.

"We've got nine of nine, and we'll try to get the next three against Hearts on Saturday."

Dundee's manager, Jim McIntyre, admits he has work to do in January despite a recent upturn in results, but the result at Pittodrie wasn't a factor in that.

He said "It wasn't good enough. We were miles off it. Aberdeen were quicker, stronger, and I think they bullied us at times. 

"We were too meek, and need to show far, far more. Saturday we had a poor 25 minutes but otherwise played well. Nobody did well tonight, and it's not good enough.

"Tonight was our game in hand. We knew it would be difficult, but it was an opportunity for us to pick something up.

"We have work to do and that was the case even when we were four games unbeaten.

"We have some good players, but we need some help. We're at the bottom of the league for a reason and we have to strengthen in the window.

"We face Celtic at the weekend. That's not our fight. We want to go there and be hard to beat, but after a performance like that it's a sore one.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself. You have to enjoy going to play at Parkhead."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.