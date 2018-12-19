Gerrard pencils in January return date for Dorrans

The Rangers boss expects playmaker Graham Dorrans to make an impact upon his return.

Sidelined: Dorrans' spell at Rangers has been disrupted by injury. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said Graham Dorrans could make his comeback next month - and tipped the midfielder to reinvigorate the Light Blues' attack.

The 31-year-old playmaker's stint in Glasgow has been blighted by injury to this point.

Dorrans damaged ankle ligaments in Pedro Caixinha's final game in charge against Kilmarnock in October last year and only managed another seven run outs before the end of the season.

A knee injury sustained during the club's summer training camp in Spain as he looked to impress new manager Gerrard ruled him out again.

Dorrans made a brief return against Villarreal in the Europa League and turned out against St Johnstone and Ayr but recurring knee pain forced him back to the treatment table.

Ibrox boss Gerrard said the Scotland international is closing in on his latest return and hopes he can spark his side's attack in the second half of the season.

Gerrard, speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to face Hibs at Easter Road, said: "Graham Dorrans is progressing well.

If everything keeps going in the right direction then hopefully he will be back sometime between the end of January and beginning of February, if all goes well.

"He is a player we need back as soon as possible because he helps us at the top end of the pitch with his creativity and goal threat.

"You could see glimpses with Graham when he nearly came back earlier in the season. But you could also see in his head that the injury wasn't right.

"The sensible thing to do was to get some help off the surgeon and hopefully that's all behind him now and he can look forward to coming back and helping our final push towards the end of the season."

Gerrard also expects Jamie Murphy to make his presence felt when he finally returns from knee surgery.

The winger ruptured his cruciate ligament on Kilmarnock's plastic pitch back in August and is expected to miss most of the season.

"Jamie's working really hard," said his manager. "He's on double sessions and he's nine to five most days.

"He's got a really good opportunity now to do everything he needs to do to make sure his body is as strong as possible for when he comes back.

"But you can already see on the eye the benefits of all the gym work with his rehab, so I expect to see Jamie coming back firing.

"But he won't be rushed as it's a very serious injury he's had. We've missed those two."