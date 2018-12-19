US-based businessman completes Dundee United takeover

Mark Ogren becomes chairman after purchasing a controlling stake in the Tannadice club.

Change: Mark Ogren has bought a controlling stake in Dundee United. SNS

Dundee United have been taken over by US-based businessman Mark Ogren.

Ogren, whose business interests include oil, software and real estate, has purchased 85.1% of the issued share capital in the club from previous owners Mike Martin and James Fyffe.

Having secured a controlling stake, Ogren is also becoming the Tangerines' new chairman, with Martin stepping down from the role and his position on the board.

United currently sit third in the Championship after enjoying an improved run of form since Robbie Neilson replaced Csaba Laszlo in the Tannadice dugout.

The club are battling to return to the top-flight after their previous two attempts ended in defeat in the Premiership promotion play-offs.

On the news, Martin said: "Throughout our discussions, I was impressed by Mark's passion for sport in general and his vision and ambition for Dundee United.

"He has developed a keen understanding of our rich history, our values and traditions, the importance of our community role and the passion and loyalty of the supporter base.

"I feel privileged to have been Chairman at this great Club and I am grateful for all the support and assistance given to me throughout that period. I leave with confidence that Dundee United's future is in very good hands."