Canning: Business as usual at Accies after chairman change

Allan Matiland has replaced Ronnie MacDonald as Hamilton chairman going forward.

Manager Martin Canning expects it to be business as usual at Hamilton despite the club changing chairman.

Ronnie MacDonald stepped down from the role on Tuesday, with former manager Allan Maitland taking the reigns.

MacDonald returned for a second spell in the role a year ago to help stabilise the club after the Lanarkshire outfit were victims of cyber fraud which cost them close to £1million.

Maitland, latterly director of youth development, is now taking over as chairman but Canning doesn't expect the winds of change to sweep through the club.

"Ronnie stepped back as chairman previously but stepped back in when the club lost the money," said Canning.

"He stabilised and led and that is Ronnie down to a tee, he is a great leader and he feels the club is stable enough that he can take that step back.

"His involvement in the club won't change, he will still be at every game as he always had been.

"Ronnie has been brilliant with me since I took over, I have learned a lot and that will continue. He will pass it on to Allan who will do a great job."

"It's continuity, it's something the club does well, everyone works together.

"Both have been here for 15 years and Allan has done a great job as the youth director so it is great for Allan to step up and become chairman and I am looking forward to working with him as well."

Canning added: "It shouldn't make a difference in terms of the way we work.

"Allan has been here a long time as well and nothing should change in the way the club works going forward, I don't anticipate that.

"I spoke to Ronnie, I spoke to Allan and I think things will continue as they were.

"Obviously it is a new working relationship with Allan. I have known him a long time, I get on really well with him so I don't see any issues."