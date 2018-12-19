SPFL finds Falkirk guilty of tapping up Ray McKinnon

A panel has ruled that the Bairns illegally approached then Morton boss McKinnon.

Pressure: Ray McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor are looking to get Falkirk out of trouble SNS

Falkirk have been found guilty of tapping up manager Ray McKinnon by an SPFL board sub-committee.

McKinnon controversially left Morton to join the Bairns in August after just three months in charge in Greenock.

The move "saddened" Ton chairman Crawford Rae at the time, who expressed his resentment over the move.

He said: "On my way to my car I received a call from Falkirk to ask permission to speak with our manager.

"Six hours later, Falkirk announce Ray McKinnon as their new manager. To me it is clear there could have been discussions with our manager ahead of their call to me.

"We will be speaking with the appropriate counsel on our options, and we will keep our support up to speed as we look to fill our vacant managerial position."

An SPFL board sub-committee has now determined the Bairns "failed to comply with rules related to the employment of the current management team".

A statement added the sub-committee will now reconvene to determine whether a sanction is to be applied.

Falkirk have since responded, expressing "extreme surprise and disappointment" at the decision.

A club statement read: "Falkirk FC is extremely surprised and disappointed by the SPFL Sub Committee's decision regarding Rules D9 & D10 in relation to the employment of our current football management team.

"We have yet to receive full written explanations as to how this decision was reached and have requested these be shared with us as a matter of urgency.

"Our position remains unchanged and we believe all proper process was followed in the appointment of both Ray and Darren.

"As a club, we have already expressed our grave concerns over the way this matter has been dealt with by the SPFL and consider that this decision has serious consequences for the future movement of players and managers in Scottish football.

"Once we have received a fuller explanation from the SPFL, we will meet with our legal representatives and decide on our next course of action."

Falkirk currently languish bottom of the Championship having only picked up 13 points from 17 games to this point in the league.