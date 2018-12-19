  • STV
Rodgers to 'wait and see' on Odsonne Edouard injury

STV

The striker had to be substituted during Celtic's 3-0 win over Motherwell.

Concern: Rodgers may have a selection problem.
Brendan Rodgers has said that Celtic will have to wait to know the extent of Odsonne Edouard's injury with the champions facing the prospect of crucial games without a fit striker.

The French forward was forced out of Celtic's 3-0 win over Motherwell with an injury and with Leigh Griffiths out, that leaves Rodgers waiting to learn if he'll have to find an alternative up front with games against Dundee, Aberdeen and Rangers looming before the winter break.

Asked for an update on Edouard, the Celtic boss suggested that a heavy schedule may have taken a toll on the striker.

"We'll just see," Rodgers said. "He just felt it tight around his adductor.

"We'll assess that in the next 24 hours.

"It's where we're at. There's nothing we can do.

"It's been unfortunate for Odsonne. He's had to play a lot more games than I would have wanted him to play because him being really the only striker.

"But we've got other players who can come in and we'll always come up with a team that we think can get a result. Hopefully he'll be ok."

Rodgers said he was more than content with the performance against Motherwell, that moved Celtic to the top of the league with a game in hand.

Anthony Ralston opened the scoring on his return to the team before Scott Sinclair doubled his side's lead from the penalty spot. Mikey Johnston, who had replaced Edouard, fired in a powerful shot to wrap up the scoring before half time.

"A very good night's work," Rodgers said. "We did very well particularly in the first half.

"You can imagine it's getting to the end of a really exhausting period for us but the players were bright when they had to be and scored two very good goals and it was a good piece of skill that got us the penalty.

"Then in the second half controlled the game and controlled the scoreline so it was very good. And good to see the young players making a contribution."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said: "It was frustrating. We were good for 20 minutes or so, Celtic struggled to break us down.

"We weren't brave enough when we got on the ball, our midfield wasn't brave enough, but then Allan Campbell got on in the second half and was terrific. He showed no fear against his opponents.

"We were done by two individual errors. We don't go with the runner at the first and then go to ground in the tackle for the second.

"The third I have to say was a magnificent finish.

"We know have three big games coming up which will dictate whether we are looking up or down."

