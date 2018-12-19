  • STV
Gerrard unhappy with Porteous challenge on Coulibaly

Andy Coyle Paul Barnes

The Rangers manager said he couldn't fault his players after a 'dominant' showing.

Gerrard felt his side should have won the game.
Gerrard felt his side should have won the game.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that Hibs defender Ryan Porteous' tackle on Lassana Coulibaly during the 0-0 draw at Easter Road was "very, very dangerous", with Neil Lennon agreeing that the player was lucky not to be sent off.

Porteous was shown a yellow card for his high challenge on the midfielder in the second half and when asked about Rangers players being unhappy with the tackle, Gerrard said he shared their mood.

"I was upset with Porteous' tackle because he hasn't gone to play the ball," he said. "He's come in high towards the knee.

"Look, he's a young player in Scotland and I don't like talking about these incidents after the game but the reality is that the referee is three yards away and that was a very, very dangerous tackle.

"In my book, in Neil Lennon's book, in anyone's book, that was a dangerous tackle."

Lennon said it was a part of Porteous' game that the Scotland under-21 player would have to eradicate quickly.

"He's lucky," the Hibs head coach said. "I haven't seen it again but it's an aspect of his game that doesn't please me. 

"It's not the way we're coaching. He's got good attributes and he's maybe fortunate that on another day that could have been a red. So he needs to take that out of his game.

"I don't mind a tackle but if you leave the ground then you're asking for trouble at times."

Frustration for Gerrard, 'a great point' for Lennon

Rangers dropped to second place in the Premiership after the draw, with Gerrard frustrated by the scoreline in a game where his side had the majority of the chances, with Hibs substitute keeper Adam Bogdan producing several crucial saves.

The goalkeeper had replaced the injured Ofir Marciano after just ten minutes and found a way to block Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos when it seemed like the visitors were going to get the goal that their play threatened.

"I thought the performance was there," Gerrard said. "I thought we were excellent for the majority of the game so really pleased and proud of the performance.

"I'm disappointed with the result obviously because we've been so dominant and created the best chances in the first half, the best chances in the second half and we've done everything but find that breakthrough."

Lennon said: "It was a great point, in the end. I thought we rode our luck at times.

"It's not ideal losing a goalkeeper after ten minutes and that sort of affects how you want to use your substitutions but I thought we started the game well and then Rangers came on very strong.

"I'm delighted with the point. I think we can play better but you've got to give credit to Rangers as well. I thought they were very good."

Gerrard also dismissed suggestions that his side should have had a penalty when a shot appeared to strike Hibs' Mark Milligan on the arm.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "I think there's been a bit of a lean into it but the connection has been on the shoulder, which I'm told is allowed.

"I think it would have been a soft one and unfair on Hibs so we've got no complaints on that one."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.