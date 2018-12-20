Johnston: My parents went 'mental' when I broke Celtic duck

Johnston came off the bench against Motherwell to score his first competitive goal.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5982014904001-mikey-johnston-on-his-first-celtic-goal.jpg" />

Celtic youngster Mikey Johnston said his parents went "mental" in the players' box after he scored his first competitive goal for the Hoops.

Johnston came off the bench in the first half to score the Hoops' third in a 3-0 home win over Motherwell.

The 19-year-old has impressed across fleeting first-team appearances for Celtic both domestically and in Europe since making his debut during the "Invincibles" season of 2016/17.

Having failed to find the net in any of those outings, though, Johnston said he was "buzzing" to finally break his duck against the Steelmen.

He said: "It's my first competitive goal, I've been waiting a while to get it so I'm just buzzing to finally get off the mark.

"It had been playing on my mind, so I'm just happy to get it out of the way.

"I didn't even realise it had hit the net.

"My parents were up in the players' box, a few of the boys said they were going mental so I'm buzzing."

Johnston signed a new five-year deal at Parkhead last month, with manager Rodgers describing the academy graduate as a "huge talent".

First-choice striker Odsonne Edouard's injury has opened the door for the winger to make further first-team appearances in the coming weeks, albeit out of position.

Johnston insisted he'd be happy to fill the void up-front if required.

He added: "I'll play where I'm told, as long as I'm getting games I don't mind.

"I'm just taking it day-by-day and I'm working hard to earn a place in the team.

"If I can get in playing as a striker, that's fine, if I'm playing elsewhere it doesn't matter.

"My preferred position is as a winger but I can play up-front, if that's where I'm asked to play I'll just go on and work hard.

"Celtic, as a club, always want to play young players so hopefully I can take my chance."