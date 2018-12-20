Callum McGregor signs new five-year Celtic contract

The midfielder has committed his long-term future to the club with a new deal.

Deal: McGregor has extended his stay. SNS Group

Celtic have announced that Callum McGregor has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The Scotland midfielder has agreed a new contract that runs to 2023, a two-year improvement on his existing terms.

McGregor has emerged as a key player in Brendan Rodger's side and has shown his versatility in playing a number of roles within the team. His form over the last two seasons has seen him linked with clubs in England but he has now pledged his future to Celtic.

The 25-year old is a product of Celtic's youth academy and has won four Premiership titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups.