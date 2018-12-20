Rangers fined by Scottish FA over Willie Collum comments

The club were found guilty of breaking two Scottish FA rules at a Hampden hearing.

Rangers have been punished by the Scottish FA. SNS

Rangers have been fined £6000 by the Scottish FA for criticism of referee Willie Collum and for not acting in the best interests of Scottish football.

The Ibrox club had published a statement on their club website after Daniel Candeias was sent off for two yellow cards in their recent match against St Mirren.

Candeias' second booking for what was later clarified as "unsporting behaviour" towards Anton Ferdinand after blowing a kiss in the Buddies defender's direction whilst celebrating a goal.

The statement, which said that Collum had frequently made errors of judgement and that members of the SFA were unimpressed by the category one official, drew the attention of the governing body's compliance officer.

The club were charged with breaching five rules and the case was heard at a disciplinary tribunal at the national stadium on Wednesday.

The first charge, which says that clubs should not "(i) criticise the Decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official; or (ii) make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character" was proven and Rangers were fined £5000.

A further £1000 fine was levied for breaking the rule that states all clubs must "at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football".

Charges of "bringing the game into disrepute" and "observing the principles of loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship" were not proven, while the fifth charge, of failing to ensure that employees act within the rules, was withdrawn.