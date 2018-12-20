Callum McGregor: I want to be a one-club man at Celtic

McGregor said he wants to follow in Scott Brown's footsteps and reach 500 appearances.

Deal: Callum McGregor has penned a new five-year deal at Celtic. SNS

Callum McGregor has said he wants to become a one-club man after signing a new five-year deal with Celtic.

The Scotland international put pen to paper on a new contract on Thursday which extends his stint with the Hoops until at least the summer of 2023.

McGregor has already racked up over 240 appearances for the Hoops as he prepares to enter his tenth season with the club next time around.

The 25-year-old was a reported transfer target for Premier League high-flyers Bournemouth but McGregor said it was a "no-brainer" to stay in Glasgow after a chat with manager Brendan Rodgers.

Asked if he wanted to be a "one-club man", he said: "If I could do that, I'd be absolutely delighted.

"Broony last night getting to 500 appearances, that's testament to his attitude, his quality, his mentality.

"For me, to aspire to something like that, I'd be very proud of doing that aswell."

He added: "I'm so proud to play for Celtic, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I've enjoyed my football, especially over the last two-and-a-half years since the manager came in.

"He's challenged me to go to the next level, I feel like I'm doing that.

"Everything going well, I want to be here for as long as I can."

McGregor the answer to Celtic's striker crisis?

Celtic look set to enter a key run of games before the winter break without a recognised striker after Odsonne Edouard came off injured against Motherwell.

McGregor has displayed his versatility across his outings for the champions and said he wouldn't be averse to trying his hand at leading the line if called upon.

He added: "I think the only position I've not played is goalkeeper so big Craigy better watch out!

"I might have to play striker next week!

"It's not an ideal situation we are in but hopefully he comes through OK.

"If not, we have a couple of different options we can try.

"Boys really need to step up now, everybody will have to chip in.

"If he needs me to play up-front, I'll have a wee runabout and see what happens."

Tom Rogic has been selected for the Asian Cup by Australia and seems likely to miss the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Celtic are in discussions with the Australian FA over keeping the playmaker for the trip to Ibrox.

McGregor admitted Rogic would be a big loss but reiterated his call for others to prove their worth when their chance comes.

"He's a massive player, when he is fit and firing he's top, top level.

"You can see that when he went to the World Cup.

"He will be missed for us but the strength of the squad is good so hopefully someone can come in and do something similar."