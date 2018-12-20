Stephen Robinson gets five-match ban for misconduct

The Motherwell manager will sit out three matches immediately, with two games suspended.

Ban: Robinson will miss at least three games. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been banned for five matches after admitting to misconduct during his side's match against Rangers at Ibrox.

Robinson was sent to the stand during his side's 7-1 defeat after remonstrating with Rangers coaches Gary McAllister and Tom Culshaw and then clashing with the fourth official.

The manager was then served with a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA's compliance officer and, after admitting breaking the rules on conduct, he was told he would serve a three-match ban immediately, with a further two games suspended until the end of the season.

Robinson will now be sitting in the stand for the games against St Mirren and Kilmarnock, followed by the Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton.

Following his side's heavy defeat in Glasgow, Robinson had made his frustration with the officials and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos clear.

He said: "The first booking is a disgrace, it's embarrassing.

"And I have to say, referees are getting conned by the same people continually.

On his dismissal, he added: "Listen, members of their staff came up to voice their opinion.

"I was the only one sent to the stand.

"A young boy, out of his depth as a fourth official (Craig Napier), obviously can't deal with that. I don't think it was a major incident."