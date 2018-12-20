Ferdinand using Hammers heroics to help Buddies stay up

The St Mirren defender is keen to avoid blotting his copybook with a relegation.

Anton Ferdinand said he's leaning upon previous great escapes at West Ham and QPR to help St Mirren avoid the drop.

Ferdinand was part of a West Ham side which performed final day heroics back in 2007 by beating Man Utd at Old Trafford to stay up.

Five years later, the centre-half breathed a sigh of relief once again as QPR avoided relegation at the death despite Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal for Man City.

Now plying his trade north of the border, Ferdinand said he'll draw upon those memories in an effort to help the Buddies, who are currently second bottom, keep their heads above water.

He said: "I nearly got relegated with West Ham, we had to go to Old Trafford and win on the last day of the season and we done that.

"The same at QPR, we stayed up on the last day of the season at Man City on that famous day when they won the league.

"I will draw on those experiences, I've told the guys we have to stick together.

"The main thing is our dressing room is committed to the cause of staying in this league.

"At West Ham we galvanised ourselves, had talks in the changing room and anyone who wasn't on the same page as the skipper and senior players was no longer involved.

"I'm not saying we have to do that but that's what happened at West Ham and it boded well for us.

"As much as I've been involved in relegation battles I've never been relegated.

"I'd like to keep that on my CV, that's for sure.

"I believe in the squad and the manager and I think we're going to do that."

Ferdinand was at the centre of controversy last month when Rangers winger Daniel Candeias was sent off for blowing kisses at the veteran stopper as the Light Blues celebrated their second goal in Paisley.

Rangers complained about the dismissal, with their gripes eventually landing the Ibrox club a £6k fine on Thursday.

Ferdinand, brother of Man Utd and England legend Rio, played down the significance of the incident but did explain his unhappiness at Candeias' taunting.

The 33-year-old continued: "Football, ain't it? People have opinions and say what they want to say, that's that.

"I didn't take kindly to what he was doing.

"They won the game fair and square, there's no need to gloat.

"Be professional, win and be right in winning, just as you do when you lose.

"What happened happened, it's football, you get on with it."