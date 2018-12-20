  • STV
Holt: Livi's hands are tied if Rangers want Hardie back

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Lions boss said he's relaxed about the prospect of losing key players next month.

Livingston boss Gary Holt said he'd be powerless to prevent Rangers recalling striker Ryan Hardie in January.

The Light Blues are short of options in attack and have scored just twice in five matches.

Hardie reminded his Ibrox employers of his sharp-shooting with a double in the 5-0 demolition of Hearts on Friday.

Manager Holt said he'll just enjoy working with the in-form attacker for however long he spends with the Lions.

Asked if there was a prospect of Rangers taking Hardie back next month, he said: "I'd like to say no.

"We're delighted with Ryan but he has been out for eight months and only started two of the last three games.

"He's still getting up to speed, we've three games he'll hopefully be involved in and then we'll assess it from there.

"We can do nothing about it, we'll enjoy him whilst he is here, however long that may be."

Livingston's performances upon their return to the Premiership have turned heads, with Holt's men currently in the top six.

The Lions boss said he's relaxed about the prospect of other clubs showing interest in his star performer's when the transfer window opens next month.

He continued: "Can't do anything about it.

"It's a good thing for the players, when they are producing what they are producing people are talking about them in the right circles.

"That's only fair, we'll never stand in anyone's way as long as the deal is right for Livingston.

"The players have earned the right."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1433784-levein-hearts-made-livi-look-like-paris-st-germain/ | default

Hearts boss Craig Levein said his side made Livi "look like PSG" as they collapsed late on at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Holt said his team can still improve upon their five-star showing.

He said: "Of course it can, we can get better, I can get better.

"It's a learning process, it's the environment we set.

"They want to work hard and then collectively we do better.

"There are things from Friday night we can still brush up on. I'd like to say no.

