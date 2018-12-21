  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes sorry to part with 'fantastic' Lowe after loan

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The full-back has been recalled by Frank Lampard's Derby County after impressing.

Derek McInnes has said that he'll be sorry to lose Max Lowe when he returns to Derby in January, saying the full-back has been "fantastic" in his time at Pittodrie.

The Championship side, managed by Frank Lampard, have said that they are recalling the 21-year old after the Dons' festive fixtures, leaving McInnes to search for a replacement.

"We spoke with Derby on Wednesday after the game and unfortunately for us Max is going back," the Aberdeen boss said.

"We're obviously disappointed with that but it's Derby's need to have him back. They've been very impressed with him in his time with us. They've got one or two injury issues.

"I think it's  with a sense of regret that Frank and Derby are taking him back because they see the benefit of him staying out but he is their player and they need him back. 

"He'll have three games left with us and hopefully we can make the most of it while we've got him."

McInnes had nothing but praise for Lowe's contribution in his time with the club. The left-back has impressed in his 15 appearances for the club and helped Aberdeen to the League Cup final. He'll now play face Hearts, Celtic and Livingston before returning south.

"He's been brilliant," McInnes said. "I think from day one he's brought a different perspective to that left back role. 

"His best form of defending is with his attacking. It is with a lot of modern full-backs. he plays a lot of  the game at a real high intensity in the opposition half of the pitch and I do think he's helped our attacking threat with his crosses, and perseverance on the left hand side.

"He will be missed and he's a fantastic boy as well. he's really thrown himself into this.

"That's all we ask from our loan players is that they throw themselves into it, buy into what we're trying to do and become an Aberdeen player. He's done that and more.

"We wish him well. It's not to say we won't see him again in the future because you never know. We've enjoyed working with him and hopefully he can finish his time with us with three top performances and part of a winning performance."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.