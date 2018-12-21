McInnes sorry to part with 'fantastic' Lowe after loan

The full-back has been recalled by Frank Lampard's Derby County after impressing.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5982456966001-derek-mcinnes-on-max-lowe.jpg" />

Derek McInnes has said that he'll be sorry to lose Max Lowe when he returns to Derby in January, saying the full-back has been "fantastic" in his time at Pittodrie.

The Championship side, managed by Frank Lampard, have said that they are recalling the 21-year old after the Dons' festive fixtures, leaving McInnes to search for a replacement.

"We spoke with Derby on Wednesday after the game and unfortunately for us Max is going back," the Aberdeen boss said.



"We're obviously disappointed with that but it's Derby's need to have him back. They've been very impressed with him in his time with us. They've got one or two injury issues.

"I think it's with a sense of regret that Frank and Derby are taking him back because they see the benefit of him staying out but he is their player and they need him back.



"He'll have three games left with us and hopefully we can make the most of it while we've got him."

McInnes had nothing but praise for Lowe's contribution in his time with the club. The left-back has impressed in his 15 appearances for the club and helped Aberdeen to the League Cup final. He'll now play face Hearts, Celtic and Livingston before returning south.

"He's been brilliant," McInnes said. "I think from day one he's brought a different perspective to that left back role.

"His best form of defending is with his attacking. It is with a lot of modern full-backs. he plays a lot of the game at a real high intensity in the opposition half of the pitch and I do think he's helped our attacking threat with his crosses, and perseverance on the left hand side.

"He will be missed and he's a fantastic boy as well. he's really thrown himself into this.

"That's all we ask from our loan players is that they throw themselves into it, buy into what we're trying to do and become an Aberdeen player. He's done that and more.

"We wish him well. It's not to say we won't see him again in the future because you never know. We've enjoyed working with him and hopefully he can finish his time with us with three top performances and part of a winning performance."