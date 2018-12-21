Rangers tie up Ryan Jack on new contract extension

The midfielder has signed a new deal keeping him at Ibrox until 2021.

Deal: Jack has committed to Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers have announced that Ryan Jack has extended his contract at Ibrox.

The midfielder's existing contract was due to expire in 2020 but he has signed a new deal keeping him at Ibrox for at least another year with Steven Gerrard's side.

The 26-year old had moved to Ibrox in 2017 from Aberdeen, where he was club captain. He's played 24 times under Gerrard this season.

"I'm over the moon." he said. "When I found out the club was wanting to extend my contract it was a no-brainer.

"I'm delighted to do so and I'm looking forward to what's to come for the rest of the season."