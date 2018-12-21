Goals will soon flow for Rangers, says McAllister

The Rangers assistant also said Scott Arfield should be fit to face St Johnstone.

Belief: McAllister says Rangers' luck will soon turn in-front of goal. SNS

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister reckons it's a matter of time until the goals are flowing again for the Light Blues.

Steven Gerrard's side missed a hatful of chances in the goalless draw with Hibs and have now scored just one goal from open play in seven games.

McAllister, however, insisted Rangers will eventually reap reward if they keep faith with their style of play.

Asked if the players have to relax in front of goal, he said: "There is a modicum of that, being more calm in-front of goal and maybe being accused of snatching at chances.

"But we have to trust what we're doing, I've a feeling the goals will come and we'll be rewarded for the pressure we are putting on opponents.

"The game the other night, I thought it was as good a performance as we have given domestically."

Rangers' run in Europe has led to a hectic playing schedule at the offset of the campaign.

Scott Arfield was one of three players to suffer an injury in the Easter Road stalemate but McAllister is hopeful the midfielder will shrug off the knock to play on Sunday against St Johnstone.

He added: "The number of games is starting to affect the players.

"We have a couple of little niggles, Scott being one of them.

"But we are hopeful he will be fine for the next three games.

"Connor (Goldson) has a couple of little niggles and Gareth McAuley is struggling so players have taken a few knocks."

McAllister arrived in Govan in the summer as part of Gerrard's new coaching set-up at Ibrox.

The former Scotland international hailed the performances of the Rangers players after a squad and staff overhaul.

He continued: "There has been a lot of change throughout the club.

"The players have done brilliantly well, bearing in mind we are halfway through the season but there was a massive European campaign in there aswell.

"They have coped brilliantly and gave us everything.

"We're in a position in the league that is very competitive.

"If we get to the end of the month in a similar position we'll be delighted.