Wins for Celtic, Aberdeen and St Mirren in Premiership

Celtic, Aberdeen and St Mirren picked up important wins in the Scottish top-flight.

Heads up: Johnstone grabs his third competitive goal for Celtic. SNS

Aberdeen 2-0 Hearts

Sam Cosgrove scored a double to hand Aberdeen victory over Hearts.

The bustling striker opened his account with just a minute on the clock by powering home a header from Stevie May's cross.

The Dons doubled their lead on 67 minutes when Scott McKenna was fouled in the box and Cosgrove made no mistake from the spot.

Victory moves Derek McInnes' men up to second, while the Jam Tarts have picked up just four points from the last 24 available.

Celtic 3-0 Dundee

Mikey Johnstone scored a double as Celtic cruised to victory over bottom side Dundee.

With Odsonne Edouard sidelined, Brendan Rodgers asked the 19-year-old to lead the line and Johnstone responded by firing the Hoops to three points.

Johnstone broke the Dark Blues' resistance on 43 minutes by drilling the ball into the bottom corner after receiving Callum McGregor's probing pass inside the box.

After half-time, the teenage attacker grabbed his second, and third in two matches, when he met Scott Sinclair's cross with a well-timed header high into the net.

Filip Benkovic added the third for Celtic on 69 minutes, steering home after picking up the rebound from Ryan Christie's effort.

Hamilton 1-1 Kilmarnock

Hamilton scored for the first time in four games to grab a point against Kilmarnock.

Eamonn Brophy bagged his eight goal of the season to fire Killie into an early lead.

Steve Clarke's side passed up chances to double their advantage and were made to pay when Accies levelled the scores.

Mickel Miller stepped up to convert a penalty which earned Martin Canning's side their share of the spoils.

Hibs 1-1 Livingston

Ryan Porteous salvaged a point for Hibs against Livingston at Easter Road.

Fresh from thumping Hearts 5-0 last time out, the Lions grabbed the lead against Neil Lennon's side when Ryan Hardie pounced on a long ball before finishing coolly.

But Porteous would level the scores with ten minutes to go when the powerful defender headed home Daryl Horgan's cross.

Motherwell 0-1 St Mirren

St Mirren beat Motherwell at Fir Park to grab a crucial three points in their battle to avoid the drop.

Simeon Jackson struck the only goal of the game to hand the Buddies' victory, pouncing on the rebound after Cammy Smith had been denied.

Oran Kearney's side have now cut the gap to third-bottom Hamilton to two points and moved three clear of bottom side Dundee.