  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke: Accies' celebrations show Kilmarnock's progress

STV

The Killie boss said Hamilton fans' delight at a draw reflects his team's improvement.

Frustrated: Clarke watched his side pass up chances to win at Hamilton.
Frustrated: Clarke watched his side pass up chances to win at Hamilton. SNS

Steve Clarke believes the Hamilton supporters paid high-flying Kilmarnock the ultimate compliment - by celebrating their 1-1 draw like they had got a result against either Celtic or Rangers.

Killie were looking for the win which would have moved them up to second spot but instead find themselves sliding down to fourth after being held at the Hope Stadium.

Eamonn Brophy netted against his old side as he put Clarke's men ahead seven minutes in.

But he went from hero to sinner nine minutes before the break when he handled inside the box to set up Mickel Miller's equaliser from the penalty spot.

The left Clarke frustrated but he believes his team should be flattered by the scenes at full-time as the Accies faithful lapped up their point.

He said: "The biggest measure of progress was the way Hamilton supporters celebrated at the end.

"They celebrated as if they'd taken a point off the Old Firm.

"Maybe people are holding us in a different light and we have to be ready for those challenges.

"We started OK and got in front. We should have been better and got the second goal to kill game off. Hamilton do what they do well and make it scratchy and broken. The referee didn't help. I thought he had swallowed his whistle he was blowing it so much.

"There were too many free-kicks that broke up the rhythm and it suited them more than it did us."

Accies boss Martin Canning was pleased with the point despite seeing his side twice come close to a winner as Scott McMann rattled a post before Miller wasted a great chance in stoppage time.

"It was hard-fought point," said Canning, whose side now sit just two points above the relegation zone following St Mirren's win at Motherwell.

"You expect that when you play Kilmarnock. They started well, are high on confidence and going well at the top of the league. They scored early and we got through the period and ground it out.

"We got the goal then started the second half well and were unfortunate not to go ahead.

"The last 10 or 12 minutes the game got stretched and we couldn't get support to our strikers. Killie didn't create a lot then Mickel had a great chance and should have probably scored. You maybe wanted it on his left not his right.

"He just never caught it. A draw was probably a fair result but we haven't got what we deserved at times earlier in the season."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.