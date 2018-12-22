  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers resigned to losing Rogic for Rangers clash

STV

Brendan Rodgers said Tom Rogic will play for Celtic against Aberdeen but not Rangers.

Top: Rodgers hailed Celtic's football in the 3-0 win over Dundee.
Top: Rodgers hailed Celtic's football in the 3-0 win over Dundee. SNS

Brendan Rodgers has braced himself for the loss of Tom Rogic for Celtic's Old Firm clash next week to go on international duty with Australia

The Hoops boss had hoped his midfielder would have been allowed to play against Rangers at Ibrox on December 29.

However, the Football Federation of Australia wants all the entire squad to meet up in Dubai on December 27, the day after the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders play Aberdeen at Pittodrie, to prepare for the Asian Cup. Australia play their first game of the competition against Jordan on January 6.

After the 3-0 home win over Dundee at Parkhead, where 19-year-old Mikey Johnston scored twice before Filip Benkovic added a third, Rodgers said: "Tom will play in the Aberdeen game and he will fly out after that.

"He will miss the Rangers game as far as I am aware. It is a shame for him, a shame for us.

"We feel a sensible compromise could have been taken for all the players within their squad,, because you can't say it is the same for everyone, because everyone is different, playing at different clubs and different levels.

"But if he is not involved, it is a shame, but we will just have to prepare without him."

Johnston, standing in for the injured Odsonne Edouard, the Hoops' only recognised centre forward, scored with a drive in the 42nd minute and a header just after the break.

Defender Benkovic added a third in the 69th minute to stretch the Hoops' lead at the top of the table to three points over Aberdeen.

Rodgers said: "It was probably one of the most enjoyable games I have been involved in during my two-and-a-half years here.

"Sometimes the team at this part of the year has been a little bit leggy, but I really enjoyed watching us today.

"Even though it has been a struggle at times for Dundee this season, they have shown that they have some good players that can give you a problem.

"But we really stopped them playing and and the only downside was we only got three goals. It was really pleasing."

The Northern Irishman was pleased with the performances of Johnston and right-back Anthony Ralston, both of whom have come through the Hoops academy.

He said: "I am aware that Mikey has played in the attacking positions across the front line and he has the instinct to score a goal.

"It was a brilliant piece of skill to score the way he did and the second one was the big surprise for us, he gets on the cross with a header and he was probably disappointed that he didn't get a hat-trick today. I thought Tony Ralston was very good."

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre had no complaints about the result.

He said: "Obviously it was a deserved scoreline. Celtic were very good, so fluid and caused us lots of problems.

"I thought our organisation, defending deep in the first half, was very good for about 30 minutes, but your concentration levels are so important when are playing that counter-attack style.

"The second half Celtic were just too good for us. Simple as that. We couldn't cope with their movement, their interchanging and obviously we lost other goals."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.