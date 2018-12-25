  • STV
When Scottish football was played on Christmas Day

As recently as 1976, football matches were played in Scotland on December 25.

Aberdeen fans dress up as Santa at Inverness
Aberdeen fans dress up as Santa at Inverness

Once upon a time December 25 wasn't just a day for turkey and all the trimmings but a chance to take in a game of football.

Whenever Saturday fixtures fell on Christmas day, fans would put down their knifes and forks, for 90 minutes at least, and instead brave the elements to cheer on their side.

The tradition eventually began to lose it's allure, however, with a combination of poor weather, transport issues and a general reluctance to indulge in kicking a ball about on that day eventually putting an end to it all.

The last scheduled round of league fixtures on Christmas day was in 1976 but those plans were eventually scrapped, with top-flight games instead taking place before and after the festivities.

Fergie's Buddies enjoy Christmas cracker

Two games did go ahead that particular season, the last two matches to take place on the 25th north of the border.

First Division leaders St Mirren and second-placed Clydebank played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in-front of a merry crowd of 7500.

The Buddies, then managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, would eventually go on to claim the title and promotion, while Bankies went up as runners-up.

Elsewhere on the day Alloa hosted Cowdenbeath in-front of 750 hardy supporters, eventually prevailing 2-1.

Five years before that saw the last round of Christmas Day fixtures and the 1971 edition brought not just a haul of presents but a haul of goals. Celtic beat Hearts 3-2 on their way to winning the league, while Dundee United beat Dunfermline by the same score and Kilmarnock outgunned Morton 4-2.

A Christmas Day tragedy

While often a day for festive football cheer, back in 1909 a match between Patrick Thistle and Hibs ended in tragedy as Hibs and Scotland defender James Main suffered a fatal injury.

The Jags' Firhill pitch was covered in ice, and Main was said to have warned colleagues of the perils of taking to such a dangerous surface.

Just before half-time, he was involved in an accidental slippery clash with Partick's Frank Branscombe, a collision which resulted in Main being carried from the pitch with severe bruising on his stomach.

Main was later rushed to hospital, where it became clear he had a ruptured bowel. Despite attempts to save him, he died on the following day.

