Steven Gerrard: Morelos 'going nowhere' in January window

The Rangers manager has told any clubs considering a move for the top scorer not to bother.

Morelos: "Not for sale in January." SNS Group

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned clubs Alfredo Morelos is not for sale in the January transfer window.

The Colombian was once again the match winner for Rangers on Sunday as they came from behind to beat St Johnstone 2-1 and stay within a point of league leaders Celtic.

The hitman, who has banged in 19 goals already this season, was reportedly wanted by Chinese side Beijing Rehne last January but the Ibrox side's manager has told any potential suitors that they would be wasting their time.

He said: "He's a top-class finisher. He must be a nightmare to play against because I see him constantly keep giving defenders tough afternoons.

"He comes alive in the box and at big times and big moments he has stepped up for us.

"So we're really pleased with him. All good players around the world receive interest and bids - that's football.

"I won't turn my phone off. I'll listen to what (interested clubs) have to say. I'll be respectful - but he's going nowhere and that's the message."

Rangers play Hibernian at Ibrox on Boxing Day before hosting their Old Firm rivals in the last game before the winter shutdown on December 29.

And Gerrard also admits he is weighing up whether to gamble on Ryan Kent's fitness ahead of the crucial double-header.

Borna Barisic has already been ruled out after suffering a hamstring complaint during Sunday's win over St Johnstone while Scott Arfield, Gareth McAuley and Ryan Jack are also doubts.

Kent has managed just one appearance in the last six weeks and Gerrard said: "Ryan is working hard with the physio. It's a tough one as you can't rush hamstring injuries.

"He's not a million miles away and we're analysing him every day.

"Might we take a gamble? We're always prepared to listen to the player. If the player tells us it's fine to take a risk of course we'll listen to it. But I'll always listen to the medical department, they are the experts.

"But we have a slight advantage in that we have the winter break after these next two games then if anyone is a bit sore, we have that to fall back on. But we don't want to be careless and have someone ruled out for weeks and months."

