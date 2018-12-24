Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Demble signs three-year-deal

The 15-year-old's new contract will see him remain with the Scottish champions until at least 2021.

Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele has signed his first full-time professional contract with the club.

The 15-year-old's new three-year deal will see him remain at the Scottish champions until at least 2021.

Dembele first joined Celtic at the age of ten and has earned rave reviews as he worked his way up the age groups at Parkhead leading to him being called up by both England and Scotland youth teams.

The youngster, who is also eligible to play for Ivory Coast, will wear the number 77 shirt if he is called up to the first team this season.

Speaking to the official Celtic website, Dembele, who turns 16 in February, said: "It means a lot to me to start my professional career at Celtic.

"I came here at a young age, and, after all the stuff me and family have been through together, it'll be good to make them proud."

The winger credited James Forrest as a particular source of inspiration as he hopes to emulate fellow academy graduates like Kieran Tierney and Callum McGregor by breaking into Brendan Rodgers' plans.

He said: "My goal is to play for the first team.

"As soon as I can, I'm going to try to get into the first team, 100 per cent.

"In the reserves, every training session, every game - it's all to prove myself to the manager that I can play in the first team."

