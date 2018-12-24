Injured Celtic stars set for Boxing Day return to action

The champions are currently ahead by one point as they approach a crucial double-header.

Return: Boyata and Edouard in squad. SNS

Celtic could be set to welcome four first team players back from injury ahead of this week's crucial double header against their two nearest challengers.

Odsonne Edouard, Kieran Tierney, Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata could all make a return to action against Aberdeen on Boxing Day when the Hoops travel to Pittodrie to take on last year's runners up.

Ryan Christie, who came off the bench in Saturday's win over Dundee, is also fully fit to play a part against the side where he spent 18-months on loan.

Aberdeen are one the league's form teams, sitting only three points off the leaders, and Brendan Rodgers believes their early season wobble earlier was a false reflection of their abilities as he expects another test.

The Celtic manager said: "They are on a nice little run at the minute.

"Where they were at the early part of the season was probably a little bit false.

"Since the cup final they have had some good results and it will be a good game.

"It is a place that you always expect a tough game and that is what we will prepare for.

"There has always been different types of games with Aberdeen but we know that it is always a tough game.

"We will go there ready to hopefully put in a good performance and get the points."

After taking on Aberdeen Celtic will travel to Ibrox to play Rangers on Saturday in what will be the last of nine matches in December.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.