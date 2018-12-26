Celtic edge thriller, Rangers held, Hearts bag win

Hearts got back to winning ways, while Kilmarnock and St Johnstone also won.

Match-winner: Scott Sinclair bagged a hat-trick as Celtic beat Aberdeen. SNS

Aberdeen 3-4 Celtic

Celtic edged a seven-goal thriller at Pittodrie to stay top of the Premiership.

Scott Sinclair was the star of the show for the Hoops as the English winger notched a hat-trick.

Sinclair opened the scoring early on by slotting the ball into an empty net after a slack defensive clearance.

Aberdeen fought back to level the scores on 24 minutes when Stevie May converted the Dons' first penalty of the day.

But Celtic eventually restored their lead with 15 minutes remaining when Sinclair grabbed his second.

The final ten minutes saw a spectacular goal-fest. Sam Cosgrove equalised for Aberdeen from the spot, only for substitute Odsonne Edouard to score and then set up Sinclair for his hat-trick in the space of three minutes.

Lewis Ferguson's injury-time effort set up a grandstand finish but Celtic held on for three important points.

Dundee 0-0 Livingston

Dundee and Livingston played out a goalless draw at Dens Park.

Livi were reduced to ten men in controversial fashion when Jack Hamilton saw red after Darren O'Dea fell theatrically when pushed by the substitute.

The draw leaves Dundee two points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership.

Hearts 2-0 Hamilton

Steven Naismith scored on his Tynecastle return to help Hearts return to winning ways.

The Scotland striker put Craig Levein's side ahead on 17 minutes when he found the room in the box to receive Ben Garrucio's cross, spun and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Arnaud Djoum doubled Hearts' advantage just before the break when the Cameroonian finished emphatically from Callumn Morrison's back-post delivery.

Matters got worse for Accies when Shaun Want was sent off after tugging down Naismith to earn a second yellow card.

The home side were then handed a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 when they were awarded a penalty but Michael Smith's spot-kick crashed off the crossbar.

Ten-man Accies were unable to muster a response, however, and Hearts earned a second win in nine games.

Motherwell 0-1 Kilmarnock

Jordan Jones' winner at Motherwell moved Kilmarnock back up to third.

The Northern Irish international made the difference at Fir Park in the first half when his cross-come-shot found its way into the top corner of the home net.

Curtis Main was sent off for the Steelmen after the bustling forward picked up two bookings in quick succession.

Despite being a man down, Stephen Robinson's men pressed for an equaliser and went close to levelling the scores but Killie held on to continue their impressive form.

Rangers 1-0 Hibs

Darren McGregor's late header denied Rangers victory and earned Hibs a point in Ibrox.

In-form striker Alfredo Morelos scored his 20th of the season after being put through clean on goal to edge the Light Blues in front at the interval.

Rangers pressed to double their advantage in the second half but were frustrated by Hibs goalkeeper Adam Bogdan for the second time in seven days.

The visitors made Steven Gerrard's pay late on when McGregor towered over Andy Halliday at the back-post to grab a point for Neil Lennon's men.

Rangers remain second but are now three points behind leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.

St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone

Tony Watt scored a last-gasp winner to earn St Johnstone victory at St Mirren.

A match of few clear-cut chances was settled on 89 minutes when Watt found space to head home and get Tommy Wright's side back on track after losing to Rangers at the weekend.