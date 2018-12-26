  • STV
Rodgers hails Sinclair and Edouard after Celtic down Dons

Brendan Rodgers also discussed Tierney's fitness and a potential move for PSG's Weah.

Top: Brendan Rodgers' Celtic have extended their Premiership lead.
Brendan Rodgers hailed Scott Sinclair and Odsonne Edouard's displays after the attackers combined to help Celtic edge a seven-goal thriller at Pittodrie.

Sinclair bagged a hat-trick and Edouard climbed off the bench to find the net as the champions' prevailed in a match which saw five goals in the last 14 minutes.

Penalties from Stevie May and Sam Cosgrove and a late Lewis Ferguson effort kept the Dons in the contest but the visitors took the spoils to take them three points ahead of Rangers with a game in hand before the trip to Ibrox on Saturday.

Rodgers was pleased with a "brilliant" result and said of Sinclair: "He knows where the goal is.

"He wants to be in there to score. He has done it since I knew him at 16 years of age as a young player.

"In big games he has always produced. He loves that type of occasion and all his finishes were very good.

"And young Odsonne coming into the game for that last period, he made a big difference in relation to his penetration in behind.

"His goal was brilliant, to score with that composure and poise, it is a brilliant finish to dink the keeper and then his speed and power to get through to square for Scotty's hat-trick. It was very good all-round."

He is a very talented kid who we are aware of, but nothing else."
Rodgers on a potential move for PSG forward Timothy Weah

Rodgers admitted there was a question mark over over left-back Kieran Tierney, out again with a hip injury, for the Rangers game.

The Northern Irishman said: "We will see in the next 48 hours. If not, it is unfortunate, but we have others to come into the squad and it is always an opportunity."

Reports claim that Celtic are in pole position to sign 18-year-old Timothy Weah from Paris St Germain on loan. When asked if there was anything to add, Rodgers said:

"No, other than he is the son of George who was a very good player.

"Nothing to add. Of course we want to bring in players in January. He is a very talented kid who we are aware of, but nothing else."

McInnes applauds Edouard impact

Dons boss Derek McInnes claimed the introduction of fit-again Edouard, signed from Paris St Germain in the summer after a loan spell at Parkhead, for Callum McGregor in the 70th minute when it was 1-1, made all the difference.

He said: "In the dying embers of the game, when that physical output from our players with defenders tired having been worked all the game, and then a #10million striker comes on and can impose himself on it with his running power and his freshness, that did pay dividends for them.

"You have to applaud Celtic for their attacking intent in that last wee period, it was very good."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.