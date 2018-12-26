Holt and McIntyre take the positives after goalless draw

Dundee and Livingston couldn't be separated at Dens Park as the match ended 0-0.

Missed: Kenny Miller goes close to scoring for Dundee. SNS

Livingston boss Gary Holt was satisfied with the goalless Premiership draw with Dundee at Dens Park.

The hosts had the majority of possession and chances against a Livi side who had to play the final six minutes with 10 men after substitute Jack Hamilton was shown a straight red card.

Holt said: "It was not a great quality game. It was two teams battling for every first, second and third ball and chances were limited.

"Dundee are scrapping and fighting and wanting something from the game and I asked my players to match that and stand up and go toe to toe.

"We had a wee bit of impetus in the second half and we got a few shots away. But we did not make the most of our set plays. But when you go down to 10 men you have to be happy with a point.

"As for the red card, I spoke to (referee) Bobby Madden after the game and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face.

"But I think Darren O'Dea has been clever, the old pro. Jack has pushed him off but he's adamant he's not hit him in the face.

"We will have to look at it, hopefully we will have grounds to appeal. If not, Jack will learn from it."

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Jim McIntyre rued a missed opportunity.

He said: "It was a really tough game and you know you will be tested with Livingston.

"They are having a fantastic season and we had to stand up to a lot of set-plays but we did that.

"We caused them problems but we didn't have that killer bit at the end of it. We showed a lot of endeavour and guts after the last three games we have had.

"The plus points are we kept a clean sheet and we have picked up another point. Who knows how vital that could be come the end of the season.

"We are disappointed we never got the win, but I can't be disappointed with what the players gave me in terms of work ethic."