Dundee clear-out continues as three told they can leave

Boss Jim McIntyre says Lewis Spence, Jean Mendy and Marcus Haber can move on.

Jim McIntyre wants to reshape the Dundee squad. SNS

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has told another three players they are free to leave Dens Park.

Midfielders Lewis Spence and Jean Mendy have been encouraged to find new clubs, while Marcus Haber, who is on loan at Falkirk, will not return to the fold.

McIntyre had previously confirmed that Sofien Moussa, Elton Ngwatala and Kharl Madianga were on the exit list.

McIntyre said: "We've had a couple of chats with some other players. Lewis Spence is another one that's been told, if he can find a club, we will let him move on.

"Jean Mendy is another one that we feel won't get as much game time as he would like. Marcus Haber will also leave as well."

Former Dunfermline player Spence, 22, has made 16 appearances this season, while summer signing Mendy has only had six minutes of action under McIntyre after featuring ten times during Neil McCann's time in charge.

'We have got to freshen it up to give ourselves the best chance of staying in this division' Jim McIntyre

Striker Haber has not scored in 17 appearances for Falkirk and has been tipped to depart the club midway through a season-long loan, but will not make a return to Tayside.

The clear-out was much anticipated, with Dundee bottom of the Premiership.

McIntyre said: "Different jobs have different criteria. I took the Queen of the South job and all I added was two players and never moved anybody on because the group was a good group and they were doing well.

"So sometimes you don't need to change things, but quite clearly here we do, and we have got to freshen it up to give ourselves the best chance of staying in this division."

McIntyre has one more game, at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, before he can begin reshaping his squad.

"We just want to finish on a high before the break," he said. "We are four unbeaten at home and we want to make it five."

