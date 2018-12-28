Livingston lodge appeal against Jack Hamilton red card

The striker was sent off following a clash with Dundee defender Darren O'Dea.

Jack Hamilton was shown red against Dundee. SNS

Livingston have lodged an appeal against Jack Hamilton's Boxing Day red card.

The striker was sent off after a clash with Dundee defender Darren O'Dea during a goalless Premiership draw.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed a hearing would take place on Monday, leaving teenager Hamilton free to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Speaking after Wednesday's game, Livingston manager Gary Holt said: "I spoke to (referee) Bobby Madden after the game and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face.

"But I think Darren O'Dea has been clever, the old pro. Jack has pushed him off but he's adamant he's not hit him in the face."