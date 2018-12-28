Livingston lodge appeal against Jack Hamilton red card
The striker was sent off following a clash with Dundee defender Darren O'Dea.
Livingston have lodged an appeal against Jack Hamilton's Boxing Day red card.
The striker was sent off after a clash with Dundee defender Darren O'Dea during a goalless Premiership draw.
The Scottish Football Association confirmed a hearing would take place on Monday, leaving teenager Hamilton free to face Aberdeen on Saturday.
Speaking after Wednesday's game, Livingston manager Gary Holt said: "I spoke to (referee) Bobby Madden after the game and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face.
"But I think Darren O'Dea has been clever, the old pro. Jack has pushed him off but he's adamant he's not hit him in the face."