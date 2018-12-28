  • STV
Gerrard's first six months at Rangers 'almost perfect'

STV

Ibrox manager could see his side go level on points with leaders Celtic on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard knows Rangers will have to be at their best.
Steven Gerrard knows Rangers will have to be at their best. SNS

Steven Gerrard says his first six months as Rangers manager have been almost "perfect".

The Ibrox side will go level on points with champions Celtic if they win Saturday's Old Firm derby.

Gerrard believes his squad are up to the task of beating their visitors for the first time since Rangers returned to the top flight.

However, he admitted that his side will have to regain their best form, having won just two of their last six Premiership matches.

He said: "We have to bring our A game. We're playing against a good team with good players. They will be well-drilled, I know that for sure.

"We know that we have to bring our best to get the result we want.

"I'm confident the players can do that. It's the last fixture, there's 90 minutes to go empty it for and give everything you've got.

"Let's see where it takes us.

'I feel we're a couple of results away from having the perfect six months'
Steven Gerrard

"We've certainly got respect for the opposition but what a fantastic opportunity for the players to go try to get the result we need."

Saturday's fixtures bring the curtain down on the Premiership for 2018, with clubs embarking on a fortnight's break before the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Gerrard believes Rangers are close to meeting his expectations, having also reached the group stage of the Europa League.

He said: "We always said, certainly at the start of the season looking ahead to the first six months, that we wanted to be in this position.

"I feel we're a couple of results away from having the perfect six months, if you like.

"But this is an opportunity that if we can get the result that we want it puts us where we need to be."

Last-minute decision over injuries

Gerrard faces lengthy list of casualties that robbed him of several of his top stars for Wednesday's draw with Hibernian. 

Connor Goldson became the latest addition when he limped off against Neil Lennon's side but Gerrard is willing to give the defender, plus fellow doubts Gareth McAuley, Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack, until the last minute to shake of their injury troubles. 

He said: "I've still got some decisions to make and checks to do. We've still got 24 hours to go and decisions to be made. 

"It's not ideal in terms of availability but we will still have a strong team out tomorrow. 

"We will give everyone up to the last possible moment. There's still two or three that are touch and go but we will made decisions on them later on today or first thing tomorrow."

