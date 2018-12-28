  • STV
Celtic won't be damaged by small support, Rodgers insists

STV

Champions will have just 750 fans in their corner when they take on Rangers at Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers is yet to taste defeat against Rangers.
Brendan Rodgers is yet to taste defeat against Rangers. SNS

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic won't be affected by a smaller than usual travelling support during Saturday's meeting with Rangers.

The champions will be backed at Ibrox by just 750 fans after their traditional 7000 allocation was cut.

But the Celtic manager doesn't accept that Rangers will gain an advantage.

Rodgers said: "My feeling always is that it is better in both grounds whenever both sets of supporters are there.

"However, they are not. There will be about 750 of our supporters there. We hope the whole game can pass safely and there's no issues around that and it is just the football.

"But it can work for and against you as the home team in that situation, when you have predominately the support in the ground. It can add something to the players either a positive or a negative."

The Northern Irishman is yet to taste defeat in the Old Firm derby, with ten wins and two draws to his name since taking over at Celtic in 2016.

Another victory would edge the leaders six points clear of their rivals with a game in hand going into the winter break.

Kieran Tierney remains a doubt with a hip injury.
Kieran Tierney remains a doubt with a hip injury. SNS

Rodgers said: "Whatever the result will be at the end of the game we will be in a good position or a very good position. 

"We can go and look to play our own game and like I say, we will be in a good position irrespective.

"If we get the win we want we will be in a very good position with a game in hand and a number of points clear. 

"But still a long way to go. It is only the end of December. We will be thankful of the break when it comes and we can recharge and re-set again and hopefully push on in the second-half of the season. 

"The records aren't important. It's more about how we play and giving the supporters what they want which is to win and win well.

"We've played there very well and we arrive into this game performing well which is important. 

"The players are confident but we know we always have to work and that would be our aim."

Fitness test for Kieran Tierney

Left-back Kieran Tierney has missed Celtic's last four games with a hip injury but will be assessed on Friday afternoon. 

"We will see after today," said Rodgers, who will be without midfielder Tom Rogic who is away on international duty with Australia. 

"He is a doubt but we will assess him after training and see where he is at. "

"Jozo Simunovic is back in training, everyone else from the day the other day is fine."

